Two vehicle crash closes Hwy 154 in Los Olivos

A section of Hwy 154 is closed Thursday morning after a two car crash blocked the highway in Los Olivos.

The crash was reported in the westbound lanes of Highway 154 at Foxen Canyon Rd. at 8:40 a.m. The westbound lanes of the highway are closed while a Santa Barbara County helicopter lands.

Officials report one person sustained major injuries, and two suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A pickup truck and a sedan were involved in the crash, which caused one vehicle to catch fire.

