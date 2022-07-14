Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two vehicle crash closes Hwy 154 in Los Olivos

Three people are injured in the crash
HWY 154 Police Lights.png
KSBY
HWY 154 Police Lights.png
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 12:18:42-04

A section of Hwy 154 is closed Thursday morning after a two car crash blocked the highway in Los Olivos.

The crash was reported in the westbound lanes of Highway 154 at Foxen Canyon Rd. at 8:40 a.m. The westbound lanes of the highway are closed while a Santa Barbara County helicopter lands.

Officials report one person sustained major injuries, and two suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A pickup truck and a sedan were involved in the crash, which caused one vehicle to catch fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png