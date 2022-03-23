Road reopens after two vehicles collide in Cayucos intersection

UPDATE (2:17 p.m.) - CHP reports the roadway has reopened.

Two vehicles crashed and partially blocked the intersection of Hwy 1 and Old Creek Rd. in Cayucos on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was first reported at about 1:34 p.m.

Photos CAL FIRE SLO shared of the scene showed a silver truck with a shell on its side. Fire crews were working to extricate passengers involved.

CAL FIRE SLO, Morro Bay Fire Department, San Luis Ambulance and a tow company were on scene of the crash.

TRAFFIC COLLISION: HWY 1 x Old Creek Rd. Use caution while driving in the area. ⚠️ Intersection is partially blocked. #CountyOfSlo #SLOCountyFire pic.twitter.com/nhHwuil1FI — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 23, 2022

Officials have not shared the extent of injuries or what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.