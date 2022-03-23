Watch
Road reopens after two vehicles collide in Cayucos intersection

The crash, which occurred at the intersection of Hwy 1 and Old Creek Rd. in Cayucos, left a silver vehicle on its side. Fire officials had to extricate some passengers involved.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Mar 23, 2022
UPDATE (2:17 p.m.) - CHP reports the roadway has reopened.
Two vehicles crashed and partially blocked the intersection of Hwy 1 and Old Creek Rd. in Cayucos on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was first reported at about 1:34 p.m.

Photos CAL FIRE SLO shared of the scene showed a silver truck with a shell on its side. Fire crews were working to extricate passengers involved.

CAL FIRE SLO, Morro Bay Fire Department, San Luis Ambulance and a tow company were on scene of the crash.

Officials have not shared the extent of injuries or what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

