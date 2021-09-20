Two-vehicle crash partially blocks westbound Hwy 46

UPDATE (6:33 a.m.) -- Officials have closed both westbound lanes of Hwy 46 to land a helicopter responding to the crash.

A crash has blocked the number two lane of westbound Hwy 46 in Paso Robles.

CHP reports that a semi truck collided with a sedan around 5:55 a.m. near the intersection of Hwy 46 and Jardine Rd.

At 6:08, the sedan remained stuck under the semi truck. Officials reported that one patient was still in the vehicle. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Multiple agencies are responding to the crash, including the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office and Cal Fire SLO.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.