Two vehicles involved in crash outside Nipomo

Two vehicles were involved in a crash in the Nipomo area Friday morning.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. at Bonita School Road and Division Street.

The California Highway Patrol says the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Division Street when a truck turned in front of an oncoming car.

The car could be seen with major front-end damage and the truck landed on its roof.

Officers say the drivers complained of pain but there were no major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol and other first responders remained on scene as of 10:20 a.m.

