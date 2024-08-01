U.S. military operations lead to increase in noise from Santa Maria Airport

Officials with the Santa Maria airport say that the public should expect an increase in noise emissions over the coming days.

The higher noise levels are being caused by an uptick in planned U.S. Military operations at the airport.

The Santa Maria airport was originally built by the U.S. Military and converted to civilian use at no charge, according to airport representatives.

This transfer agreement makes it so that the airport cannot restrict the military for normal operations.

Airport officials say the increase in noise emissions will be temporary.