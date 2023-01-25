U.S. Postal Service holding statewide job fair

The U.S. Postal Service is holding a statewide job fair on Thursday.

USPS is looking to fill nearly 200 positions in Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties. Statewide, there are more than 2,000 open positions

Sixteen area post offices will participate in the job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 26:



Atascadero -- 9800 El Camino Real

Camarillo -- 2150 Pickwick Dr.

Cambria -- 4100 Bridge St.

Carmel -- 3845 Via Nona Marie

Carpinteria -- 5425 Carpinteria Ave.

Lompoc -- 801 W. Ocean Ave.

Monterey -- 565 Hartnell St.

Morro Bay -- 898 Napa Ave.

Oxnard --1961 North C St.

Paso Robles -- 800 6th St.

Pismo Beach -- 100 Crest Dr.

Salinas -- 1011 Post Dr.

Santa Barbara P&DC -- 400 Storke Rd.

San Roque Station -- 3345 State St.

Santa Maria -- 201 Battles Rd.

San Luis Obispo -- 1655 Dalidio Dr.

Applicants who attend a job fair will be guided through the online application process by USPS staff, hear from other employees, and be able to submit their applications in real-time for positions posted on www.usps.com/careers.

The Postal Service has an immediate need to fill the following positions:



Mail processing: Clerks and mail handlers

Delivery: City and rural carriers

Transportation: Tractor-trailer operators

Maintenance: Mechanics, laborer custodian and automotive technician

Applicants must be 18 years of age or 16 years of age with a high school diploma or GED. All applicants must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver's license and a clean DMV two-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status of five years is required.