U.S. Postal Service hosting job fair in Santa Barbara

USPS is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Santa Barbara Processing Center.
Posted at 2:38 PM, Aug 02, 2021
On Saturday, the U.S. Postal Service is hosting a walk-in job fair as they seek to fill several positions.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Processing Center at 400 Storke Rd.

At the job fair, attendees can create a profile and immediately apply for open jobs.

USPS says they have an immediate need to hire the following positions:

  • Postal Support Employee
  • Mail Handler Assistant
  • City Carrier Assistant
  • Rural Carrier Assistant
  • Assistant Rural Carrier
  • Maintenance Mechanic

Attendees will be required to social distance and wear face masks.

