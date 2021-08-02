U.S. Postal Service hosting job fair in Santa Barbara

On Saturday, the U.S. Postal Service is hosting a walk-in job fair as they seek to fill several positions.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Processing Center at 400 Storke Rd.

At the job fair, attendees can create a profile and immediately apply for open jobs.

USPS says they have an immediate need to hire the following positions:

Postal Support Employee

Mail Handler Assistant

City Carrier Assistant

Rural Carrier Assistant

Assistant Rural Carrier

Maintenance Mechanic

Attendees will be required to social distance and wear face masks.