U.S. Postal Service hosting job fair in Santa Barbara

On Saturday, the U.S. Postal Service is hosting a walk-in job fair as they seek to fill several positions.
The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Processing Center at 400 Storke Rd.
At the job fair, attendees can create a profile and immediately apply for open jobs.
USPS says they have an immediate need to hire the following positions:
- Postal Support Employee
- Mail Handler Assistant
- City Carrier Assistant
- Rural Carrier Assistant
- Assistant Rural Carrier
- Maintenance Mechanic
Attendees will be required to social distance and wear face masks.