U.S. Postal Service to hold job fair in San Luis Obispo

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a walk-in job fair at the San Luis Obispo Post Office on Dalidio Drive on Saturday, April 30.

The Postal Service has an immediate need to fill the positions of city carrier assistant and rural carrier associate. Officials say there are more than 20 available jobs in San Luis Obispo and surrounding areas.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1655 Dailido Drive in San Luis Obispo. Social distancing and face masks will be required.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, and be able to pass a drug test and criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Any position with a driving requirement will also require a valid driver's license and clean DMV two-year driving history.

