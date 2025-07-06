U.S. Postal Service to host job fairs in Santa Maria, Lompoc

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting free hiring events in Santa Maria and Lompoc this month for open positions in maintenance and logistics.

The hiring event aims to help job seekers create their online profiles and immediately start applying for jobs.

Locally, job fairs will be held in Santa Maria on July 18 at 201 E Battles Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in Lompoc on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 801 W Ocean Ave.

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking immediate hires for tractor-trailer operators, mechanics, laborer custodians and automotive technicians.

Applicants must be 18 or older and able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam.

Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver's license and a clean DMV two-year driving history.

Citizenship or permanent resident status is required.