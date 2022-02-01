Watch
UC Santa Barbara returns to in-person classes

Posted at 8:06 PM, Jan 31, 2022
Students at UC Santa Barbara returned to in-person classes Monday after beginning the winter quarter with remote instruction.

UC Santa Barbara began its winter quarter virtually on January 3 with the plan to resume in-person classes on January 18. However, amid rising COVID-19 cases, that date was pushed back to January 31.

All students are now required to get a COVID-19 PCR test upon returning to campus.

Students that are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster are also required to do so by January 31.

UCSB is maintaining on-campus testing for students, staff, and faculty in an effort to track and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

