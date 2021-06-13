UCSB 2021 Commencement features Oprah Winfrey as keynote speaker

The University of California Santa Barbara kicked off their commencements with an online ceremony Saturday.

The virtual event started with an opening address from the master of ceremonies Jeffrey Stopple, followed by the signing of the National Anthem and an address from Chancellor Henry T. Yang.

5,460 total students graduated this year and many of them participated in grad walks throughout the week.

Oprah Winfrey spoke to the graduates of the UCSB class of 2021 in her keynote speech.

"Look how much strength you gained this past year, you met every obstacle head on. Time and again, I know many of you wanted to give up, sometimes you didn't even want to get out of bed cause that remote learning testing thing has worn you out but all the while you were building strength," Winfrey said.

The live-stream started at 10 a.m. and kicked off individual celebrations for each college through out the day.

The event was live-streamed on Youtube.

Congratulations Class of 2021!