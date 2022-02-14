UCSB staff member hospitalized in hit-and-run; driver outstanding

Authorities are working to locate the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured UCSB staff member and Santa Barbara resident Jeff Sczechowski on Saturday.

At 11:10 a.m. on Feb. 12, Sczechowski, 58, was hit while cycling along the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County. He was riding a black mountain bike on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of Hwy 1, north of the Sycamore Canyon State Park entrance, when he was struck from behind by a driver who did not stop.

Sczechowski was thrown into a parked vehicle, sustaining significant injuries to his back, legs and arms. He was taken to Ventura County Medical Center and remained hospitalized on Sunday, his wife Namino Glantz told KSBY.

Sczechowski, a chemical engineering PhD and research center manager at the UCSB Department of Physics, was wearing a white helmet and gray and yellow cycling clothing when he was hit.

Sczechowski had ridden the Point Mugu trails with a friend on Saturday morning. The two parted ways, and Sczechowski was heading back to his vehicle when he was hit, Glantz said.

Authorities have not yet found the driver responsible for the hit-and-run, and no description of the vehicle that hit Sczechowski was available.

The family is urging the driver involved to come forward and asks anyone who may have seen the crash to contact CHP Officer Bowen at 805-662-2640.

The Ventura CHP confirmed the crash with KSBY but did not have any additional details to share.