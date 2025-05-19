UCSB student reportedly missing in Big Bear

Authorities are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old man last seen in the Big Bear area. He’s reportedly a UCSB student.

Tanner Prentiss has not been seen since Saturday at around 12:30 a.m. on Village Drive, according to a post by the Big Bear Sheriff Station on social media. Big Bear authorities say he was wearing a black hoodie and jeans at the time and possibly heading southbound toward Big Bear Blvd.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Prentiss is an economics and sociology student at UC Santa Barbara set to graduate next year and was visiting Big Bear Lake with some friends over the weekend but never returned to his rental cabin.

While a UCSB spokesperson confirmed to KSBY that a student by the same name is enrolled at the university, they would not confirm whether the student was the same one involved in this investigation.

Anyone with information on where Prentiss may be is asked to contact the Big Bear Station at (909) 866-0100.