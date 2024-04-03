UCSB students distribute Narcan ahead of Deltopia party

According to the CDC, 70% of all overdose deaths in the United States last year were caused by fentanyl.

In Santa Barbara, fentanyl killed 63 people last year, including a UCSB student at Deltopia.

Ahead of this year's event, student volunteers in Isla Vista distributed packs of Narcan to their peers and said these efforts are the same as sex education.

"Instead of distributing condoms and birth control, it's Narcan and fentanyl test kits. It's for safety and harm reduction," said UCSB student, Avery Lindsay.

A few students said they have seen Narcan in action, saving lives.

"I’ve been at parties where it was crucial, it happened just once but it helped save someone's life," said UCSB student Lauren Cummons.

Most students said they personally have Narcan or access to the drug.

"It’s at my sorority house, and other sorority houses, and is big in Greek life here at UCSB," said UCSB student, Kate Steven.

Signs of an overdose include;



Difficulty breathing or slow breath

Inability to wake someone up

If this happens:

Administer one spray of Narcan into the nose

Wait a full 60 seconds

If needed administer another spray

Call 911

It's important to call 911 immediately because a person can still overdose after the Narcan wears off.

"Even after you administer Narcan it's very important you call 911 because Narcan is just a temporary fix," said Hugh Montgomery with Santa Barbara County Fire.

If a person is not overdosing, giving Narcan will not harm them.

You can get free Narcan kits at most police stations in Santa Barbara County.