Ukulele Festival returns to Central Coast after two year hiatus

The sound of ukuleles is returning to the Central Coast.

Arroyo Grande will host its 6th annual Ukulele Festival at Heritage Park on Saturday, May 21.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The festival was put on pause the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers say it will be back in full swing this year.

"After a two year COVID hiatus, these players are raring to go," Richard Simpson, coordinator for the event said. "I hope you will join us and bring along and play along with your uke."

There will be several performances from various ukulele performing groups from around the Central Coast.

Those performers include the Flaming Ukuleles, Oasis Ukulele Orchestra, Happy Together Ukulele Band, Five Cities Strummers, Hula Cove Ukulele Singers, Saturday Strummers Ukulele Club, SLO Strummers Ukulele Society and others from the Orcutt and Santa Maria area to Templeton.

Simpson adds that admission is free, and food and beverages will be available at the festival.