Unanimous city council vote will allow tattoo parlors in Paso Robles

After a 27 year ban, tattoo parlors will be allowed in the City of Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles City Council passed an urgency ordinance to allow them during the council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The vote passed unanimously, five to zero.

The tattoo parlors will be allowed in two specific zones. This includes the commercial area near Lowes on Golden Hill Rd. and the Riverside Corridor.

The parlors will not be allowed in the downtown core of the city. They will also be banned from most shopping centers.

Under the ordinance, tattoo parlors will need to be permitted. The parlors will also need to be at least 1,000 feet apart from each other. They must be closed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., and mobile tattooing is not allowed.

The urgency ordinance will only be in effect for 45 days. After that, the council has the option to extend it.

Next month, the urgency ordinance will go through the regular ordinance process. It will be brought before the planning commission and will return to the city council for formal adoption thereafter.