Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Unarmed Minuteman III set to launch from Vandenberg SFB

Minuteman III launches from Vandenberg AFB
Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jim Araos, 30th Space Wing Public Affairs
Minuteman III launches from Vandenberg AFB
Posted at 8:47 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 11:47:03-04

An unarmed Minuteman III is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday.

Base officials say the routine test launch was scheduled years in advance with the purpose of validating and verifying the “effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system” and “provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent,” Air Force Global Strike Command said in a press release.

The unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled to lift off between 12:01 a.m. and 6:01 a.m. Tuesday from north base.

The base adds that the Russian government has been notified of the launch, pursuant to New STARTS obligations.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png