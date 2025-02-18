Unarmed Minuteman III set to launch from Vandenberg SFB this week

A test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is scheduled to take place this week at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch is set to lift off between 11:01 p.m. on Tuesday and 5:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a press release, officials say the purpose of the missile launch is to "demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent."

Vandenberg Space Force Base representatives add that the routine ICBM test was prepared years in advance, and that the Russian government was notified ahead of time per the Hague Code of Conduct.