Unarmed Minuteman III test launch planned from Vandenberg SFB this week

Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy/Chris Okula
File - An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operation test Feb. 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate the U.S. nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, effective and ready to defend the United States and its allies. (U.S. Space Force photo by Chris Okula)
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 16:17:51-04

 

The test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for this week from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

 

The launch window is from 12:01 a.m. to 6:01 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 from north Vandenberg.

 

“The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent,” according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

 

The base says the launch is routine and scheduled years in advance, adding that the Russian government has also been notified due to existing bi-lateral obligations.

