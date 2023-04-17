Unarmed Minuteman III test launch planned from Vandenberg SFB this week

The test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for this week from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch window is from 12:01 a.m. to 6:01 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 from north Vandenberg.

“The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent,” according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

The base says the launch is routine and scheduled years in advance, adding that the Russian government has also been notified due to existing bi-lateral obligations.