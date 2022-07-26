Under-age drinking citations on the rise this year at the CA Mid-State Fair

Security presence has increased significantly this year at the California Mid-State Fair.

Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez says the number of citations given to underage drinkers at the mid-state fair is higher than in years past.

"That's I think because we're more actively looking for underage drinking in particular," said Bojorquez.

The California Mid-State Fair is working with multiple agencies including the Paso Robles Police Department, Highway Patrol, the Probation Department, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department to ensure safety throughout the duration of the event.

"They're all on grounds. We have people looking for not only underage drinkers, but also people handing off drinks," said Bojorquez.

The crackdown this year was motivated by rising health concerns in the community.

"We always try to crack down a little bit, but it's also about health. I mean that's been a big thing for the last couple of years and we wanna make sure we're doing everything we can," said Bojorquez.

The Budweiser fair vendors by the frontier stage say they have not had problems this year.

"No, not so far this year, but I'm not sure about anywhere else," said Kahli Kitchen, Budweiser Fair Server.

Over at the Silo Bar servers say underage drinkers are not as much of a problem due to the older crowd.

"...but I did get two underage drinkers ID'd two nights ago," said Lori Charmley, Silo Bar Server.

Vendors have noticed the increased security and police presence but say they have not had very many incidents so far this year.

"I definitely feel like I've seen a lot more law enforcement," said Kitchen.

"We haven't had any trouble here so we really haven't needed them, but we see them standing out on the midway," said Charmley.

If an underage drinker, or someone providing alcohol to a person who is underage, is caught they will receive a citation and hundreds of dollars in fines.