Underground roadwork begins Friday on Santa Maria Way

Santa Maria City officials are advising of roadwork happening on Santa Maria Way, between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street.

Workers will be installing underground sewer lines from Friday, December 9th and is anticipated to be completed by mid-January 2023.

The work includes trenching, sewer line installation, trench backfill, repaving the roadway and re-establishment of traffic striping.

Temporary traffic control will be in place. The work is to be performed under an approved encroachment permit to support new residential construction at the Skyview Estates subdivision.