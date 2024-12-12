Unhoused woman found dead at Bob Jones Trailhead in San Luis Obispo

Authorities report that a woman was found dead near the Bob Jones Trail Head in San Luis Obispo Wednesday evening.

Officials identify the woman as a 41-year-old unhoused resident of San Luis Obispo.

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department was called to the area near Highway 101 under the Los Osos Valley Road underpass at 6:10 p.m. for reports of a female subject who was not breathing.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department and the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office were also called to the scene.

The woman was reportedly taken to the French Hospital Medical Center, where doctors determined that she was deceased at 6:53 p.m.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

Authorities tell KSBY that there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.