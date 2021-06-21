Unicorn dances with flutist in Cambria to raise awareness for the Alzheimer's Association

Volunteers in San Luis Obispo County, with the help of a magical creature, came together on summer solstice, the longest day of the year, to raise for Alzheimer's disease.

The Alzheimer's Association California Central Coast Chapter held a fundraising event at Moonstone Beach Boardwalk in Cambria that feature local flutist, Pat Burbank, and a dancing unicorn.

Laura DeLoye, the local chapter's Program & Education Manager, dressed up as Uma the Unicorn.

The unicorn dancing was accompanied by flute playing.

According to DeLoye, the DIY-style fundrasing weekend weekend is called "The Longest Day" because the journey through dementia and Alzheimers is a long one.

Participants could take part in a fitness challenge by logging physical activity for a chance to win prizes.

June is also is also Alzheimer's and Brain Awarness Month.

The Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter provides free educational programs, support services and care consultations across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties while also supporting research toward a cure.

To help donate, visit The Longest Day Alzheimer Association's Website.