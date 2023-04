Those looking for a job in the travel and tourism industry have the opportunity to network with United Ground Express.

The Santa Barbara Airport, or SBA, will be hosting a job fair with on-the-spot offers.

The event will be taking place on Wednesday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Airport Visitor's Center located at 45 Hartley Place.

If you are interested in applying for a position today with United Ground Express, click here.