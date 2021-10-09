United Way celebrates local mayors with luau fundraiser

United Way's traditional formal Mayors' Gala looked a little different this year.

On Saturday, Northern Santa Barbara County United Way recognized mayors of local cities with an outdoor Hawaiian Luau fundraiser. The annual event is meant to thank mayors for their community partnerships with the non-profit. This year, the Mayors from Santa Maria, Solvang, Buellton, Guadalupe, and Lompoc were in attendance.

“We are so thankful to the Mayors of Northern Santa Barbara County for their leadership and support of our organization,” said Eddie Taylor, CEO of Northern Santa Barbara County United Way. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to come together and recognize the community partnerships and support that allow our organization to flourish.”

The luau at the Santa Maria Country Club featured music, a tiki bar, and even an authentic Hawaiian pig roast. Tickets were $100 per person with proceeds going towards helping those facing homelessness, improving literacy, and helping families find financial stability.

