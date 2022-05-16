Unlicensed massage parlor was site of sexual crimes, police say

A Santa Barbara man has been arrested and faces charges related to sexual crimes committed in 2021 at an unlicensed massage parlor, authorities say.

Bernardo Rojas Ruiz, 43, of Santa Barbara was arrested in February related to sexual assaults that took place at 1426 San Andres St., a party supplies and gift store where he operated a massage business without a license.

Rojas Ruiz is charged with two counts of felony unlawful sexual penetration and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery that occurred at the massage parlor, officials say. He is being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail on $325,000 bail.

The alleged crimes took place on June 6 and Oct. 31, 2021.

The Santa Barbara Police Department and District Attorney's Office are urging anyone who witnessed or was a victim of his sexual crimes to step forward.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Judi Hall at the District Attorney's Office by calling 805-568-2360.