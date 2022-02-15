Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Unruly crowds dispersed in Los Angeles after Super Bowl

items.[0].image.alt
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
A man jumps on top of a vehicle as football fans celebrate and block an intersection after the Los Angels Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in downtown Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Posted at 7:10 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 22:10:25-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A crowd celebrating the Rams' Super Bowl victory in downtown Los Angeles set off illegal fireworks, broke into a store, jumped on cars and damaged three transit buses Sunday night.

The Police Department issued dispersal orders and brought in a large number of officers. Officials described the crowd as "violent and boisterous."

Officers stopped a car driving in circles in an intersection and arrested a person after a loaded firearm was found.

There were 19 instances of reported vandalism around the city. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies also dispersed a crowd in East Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png