Unruly crowds dispersed in Los Angeles after Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A crowd celebrating the Rams' Super Bowl victory in downtown Los Angeles set off illegal fireworks, broke into a store, jumped on cars and damaged three transit buses Sunday night.

The Police Department issued dispersal orders and brought in a large number of officers. Officials described the crowd as "violent and boisterous."

Officers stopped a car driving in circles in an intersection and arrested a person after a loaded firearm was found.

There were 19 instances of reported vandalism around the city. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies also dispersed a crowd in East Los Angeles.