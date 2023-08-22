Unusual taste, odor affecting water for some people in San Luis Obispo County

Some people in parts of the 5 Cities and surrounding area may notice an unusual taste or order coming from their faucets over the coming days.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department says the issue is affecting Lopez Project customers who receive their water from the Lopez Water Treatment Plant.

“The unusual taste or odors that some customers may detect are due to compounds produced primarily from blue-green algae and organic matter in surface waters, imparting a musty or earthy taste and odor,” the county said in a press release.

Affected cities include Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach and Shell Beach.

While county officials say the water is safe to drink and does not pose any health risks, they say the taste of drinking water can be improved by using a (carbon) filter pitcher. They add that more treatment is also being added to the water leaving the water treatment plant.

The issue should be resolved in about a week.