Unvaccinated Californians can now attend indoor mega-events

On Friday the California requirement for vaccine verification or proof of a negative test for indoor mega-events was dropped, according to the California Department of Public Health.

"I'm just happy that the community is really beating this. It's been a long two years and I know a lot of other businesses are in the same place we are so it's good to be back," said Nick Johnson, SLO Brew Rock General Manager.

The Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obipso is notifying ticket holders that masks, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are no longer required to attend performances.

Other venues say they will defer to individual performers to make sure they feel safe.

A statement from the Vina Robles Ampitheater said, “We understand that each of the performers we've scheduled may have different levels of precaution they'd like us to take, so with our shows, and with the changing guidelines, we are taking planning on a case-by-case basis. But we don't expect a major impact to the business.”

As for attendees, they too seem glad to get back to the way things were.

"About time. I don't think it should've been mandated in the first place," said Central Coast visitor Leilani Merseth.

"You have to live your life. Live your best life and enjoy it," said visitor Lindsay Wieernicki.