Up to 90,000 people gather for Pismo Beach 4th of July celebration

Some tourists say they come out to the Central Coast every year for Pismo Beach’s 4th of July celebration; others saying this is the start of a new tradition.

“We are out here enjoying the sunshine and trying to stay cool!” said Ian Shanley, who was in town this weekend for his family’s yearly outing at Pismo.

“We are waiting for those fireworks to go off tonight!” added Shanley’s friend, Phillip Johnson.

But for Solomon Prado, this year was his first time in Pismo Beach for the 4th of July.

“I’m out here with family and stuff, we usually go to the beach, or to the dunes, but we decided to come to Pismo,” Prado admitted.

The Independence Day weekend at Pismo Beach provided all with a taste of summer fun.

“I’ve actually been in the water for a little bit, it was very cold,” said Jonnae Lecy, a Fresno resident visiting the Central Coast with family to celebrate.

“I’ve just been riding my bike around, looking for something to eat and hanging out on the beach,” said Haley Rodriguez, who says she comes out to Pismo every year during the summer.

The team at local spot, Ribline BBQ, said the holiday weekend brought a boost for their business, too.

“We only have two locations, one on Los Osos Valley Road and then another one on Grover Beach on Grand Avenue,” said driver and prepper for the restaurant, Odin Esguerra. “I would say it has been pretty good. It’s been consistent every day.”

Anywhere from 80 to 90,000 people were in attendance this weekend, with Pismo Beach Police on increased patrols to ensure the safety of the masses.

Other people I spoke with told me this was the first year they celebrated the 4th of July with loved ones since the start of the pandemic, and that they were excited to spend the weekend right here on the Central Coast.

