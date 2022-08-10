Upcoming Gaviota community events

There are a few community events happening in the Gaviota area ranging from September through October.

1. On Saturday, Sept. 17, is Coastal Cleanup Day at Refugio State Beach. From 9 a.m. to noon, free parking permits will be issued to volunteers.

2. On Saturday, Sept. 20, there will be a Conservancy Classic Fishing Tournament in Carpinteria. There is a $20 entrance fee and all fees are donated to Gaviota Coast Conservancy. To learn more and register you can visit the Sportfishing Conservancy website.

3. On Saturday, Sept. 25th, a Naples hike is happening from 2:30 p.m. to approximately 4:30 p.m. It is a moderate hike with some beach access. Email janet@gaviotacoastconservancy.org with any questions about this or any other event and to register.

4. On Sunday, Oct. 23rd, Coastal Cruise on the Condor Express will be from 10 am. to 2 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets visit this website.