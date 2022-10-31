Upcoming Santa Maria fair housing workshops

Santa Maria is holding workshops and open discussions on fair housing to inform the development of programs and actions for the housing element update.

The purpose of the workshops is to affirmatively further fair housing to take meaningful actions to combat discrimination, overcome patterns of segregation, foster inclusive communities and foster access to opportunity for all.

The Community Development Department is preparing an update to the housing element of the City of Santa Maria's general plan, which will serve as the city’s policy document regarding the development, maintenance and improvement of housing for all economic segments of the city’s residents for the next eight years.

These workshops will be an opportunity to share thoughts and experiences regarding fair housing topics to ensure the unique challenges and concerns faced by residents are considered. The workshops will be held in English with Spanish translation and interpretation available.

To learn more about the housing element and fair housing, please visit cityofsantamaria.org.

The workshops will take place on the following days: