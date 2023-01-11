Update: Currently one area under evacuation order in SLO County

There is currently one area under evacuation order in San Luis Obispo County as of Wednesday according to county officials.

The evacuation order is for the south of Levee which include all areas south of the AG Creek Channel for one mile and west of Highway 1. There are no shelters open.

There is also currently one area under an evacuation warning in San Luis Obispo County.

The warning is for the south of Pier Ave to the ocean, north and east of Strand Way and River Ave., and east to the railroad tracks, along the tracks, and back up to Pier Ave.

Residents in these areas should be prepared for possible flooding and evacuation as additional storms hit the county according to the county's office of emergency services. Ongoing storms will continue to fill the lagoon and levee and potentially overflow into surrounding residential neighborhoods. Residents should have a plan in place on where to go if evacuation is ordered. Residents should plan to take pets and any medication or items they need with them.

Residents are reminded that if evacuations become necessary, emergency officials will use notification methods as appropriate such as Wireless Emergency Alerts, reverse telephone notification systems, and local and social media.

For the latest update, please visit emergencyslo.org.

