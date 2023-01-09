UPDATE: Floods and road closures

The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for SLO County until 4:45 pm.

This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation.

Do not attempt to travel unless you are leaving an area subject to flooding or evacuation.

Highway Info:

US 101 NB is closed at Mariposa Reina due to debris flow north of that location.

Highway 101 is also closed between Highway 150 in Carpinteria to Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara due to flooding. The northbound lanes of Highway 101 in the Avila Beach Dr. area in San Luis Obispo County is also closed due to flooding.

SR 154 is closed at SR 246 and SR 192 due to multiple rockslides in Santa Barbara County. Use I-5 is an alternate route.

The southbound lanes of hwy17 are closed at Glenwood Drive in Santa Cruz County due to a downed tree.

Traffic alert 🚨 road closure Southbound SR-17 south of Glenwood Dr. Slide is blocking the roadway pic.twitter.com/lvAcjrhfLT — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 9, 2023

City info:

Paso Robles:



Adelaida Road And Nacimiento Lake Drive has a tree down in the road.

Hwy41 is closed from Shandon to Creston due to flooding.

Cripple Creek is closed.

San Marcos from HWY 101 to Nacimiento Lake Dr - Closed to through traffic.

SR41 is closed at Cripple Creek Road due to flooding.



Atascadero:



Hwy41 is closed near Bear Ridge Road to the Atascadero Creek Bridge in northern San Luis Obispo County due to mudslide activity.

Hwy41 is closed from Los Altos Road to San Gabriel Road in Atascadero due to rockslides.

Southbound hwy101 is closed at Santa Rosa Road due to flooding.



Templeton:



S. El Pomar from Homestead to Rancho closed due to mud slide.

Peachy Canyon Road on the 2700 block is flooded.

Redondo Ln -is closed due to culvert wash-out.



Cambria:



Flooding was reported on HWY 1 at Main Street.

Tree down across the road on the 1700 block of Sandown Place.

San Luis Obispo:

NOTE: With 101 closed at Avila Bay Drive North Bound so anyone wanting to head north needs to take Price canyon Road around through SLO.

Hwy 101 and marsh street off-ramp closed due to flooding.

Hwy 101 and Madonna Road off-ramp flooded.

State Route 1 and Kansas avenue lane 2 are closed due to flooding.

Los Osos Valley Road and West Foothill Boulevard flooded.

Avila Beach Dr. between Ontario and San Luis Bay Dr. closed.

San Luis Bay Dr. from the 101 to Monte Rd. closed.

San Luisito Creek Rd is closed due to culvert wash-out.



PolyAlert: Students, Faculty and Staff need to evacuate from agriculture facilities, including Cal Poly Creamery, bounding Mt. Bishop Rd. between Stenner Creek Rd. and Highland Dr., especially those living north of Parker Ranch. Shephard's Reservoir is about to breach (1/2) — Cal Poly (@CalPoly) January 9, 2023

Avila Beach:



Northbound hwy101 is closed at Avila Beach Drive due to flooding.

Nipomo:



State Route 1 and Division Street to Oso Flaco Lake Road is closed.

Bee St. is closed.

Buellton:



Mud and rock blocking both lanes on Santa Rosa Road and Avenue of the Flags.

Los Alamos:



State Route 135 and Harris Grade Road flooded.

Santa Maria:



Bull Canyon and Cuyama HWY flooded.

Intersection of Suey Road & Palisades is closed.

Eastbound Jones at Bradley Road is closed.

Black Road is closed from Betteravia Road to Main Street/Hwy 166.

Arroyo Grande:

