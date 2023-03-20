Update: grace period for SBA disaster assistance loans

The Small Business Association has announced a grace period until March 31 to apply for SBA loans for any physical damage to your home or property.

The disaster loan application filing deadline date was March 16. However, SBA officials said in a press release that they recognize it may be difficult for survivors of disasters to complete the application and return it to SBA by the original deadline.

Therefore, SBA will accept applications through March 31. San Luis Obispo County homeowners, renters, and businesses may be eligible for financial assistance from SBA, due to physical damage or economic injury because of the severe winter storms and flooding that began Dec. 27, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023.

A disaster center in San Luis Obispo remains open for residents and business owners to visit and start this loan application process. The center below is open for in-person assistance.

San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., in San Luis Obispo

Hours of operation, Tuesdays through Saturdays, closed Sundays and Mondays

Tuesdays–Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursdays–Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact SBA Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.