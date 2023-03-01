Update: Los Osos storm benefit concert raises $40K

The Diggin’ Deep Los Osos benefit concert held over the weekend raised $40,000. The event was held to help the Los Osos community recover following the destructive mudslide during last month's storm.

The original goal was to collect $25,000 toward rebuilding impacted areas. But due to the generosity of the community they have exceeded that amount.

The benefit concert took place Sunday. Hundreds came out to dance, listen to music, and enjoy food and drinks.

The concert featured five local bands and a silent auction. It was put together all at the hands of volunteers and donations from the community.

It's not too late to give back. For more information on how to donate, go to supportlososos.com.