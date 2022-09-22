UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal Santa Maria stabbing

Santa Maria police announced they arrested the man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 51-year-old man around midnight Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Betteravia regarding a subject who was bleeding and in distress. The man was transported to the Marian Regional Medical Center where he passed away, according to the press release.

Through the course of the investigation, Police said they identified Quayde George Taren, 30, as the suspect. Taren was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for homicide.

The name of the victim is not released, pending notification of next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact Det Woessner of the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1929, with any additional information they may have regarding this case.

