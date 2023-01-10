Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Update on evacuations, Santa Barbara Co. storm impacts expected Tuesday

Santa Barbara damage.JPG
Santa Barbara PD
Santa Barbara damage.JPG
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 16:29:06-05

Santa Barbara County emergency officials and leaders will provide an update on the latest storm and evacuations Tuesday.

A press conference is taking place at 2 p.m. in Santa Barbara. It will be streamed live on KSBY and is also available on the County’s YouTube page.

Multiple speakers are expected including the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Sheriff, County Roads, Santa Barbara City police and fire and also the mayor.

Multiple evacuation orders remained in place into Tuesday afternoon in southern Santa Barbara County after a powerful storm caused significant flooding, mudslides, power outages, downed trees and more Monday across the Central Coast.

Many roads are closed including portions of Highway 101.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png