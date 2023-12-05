UPDATE: Santa Barbara County Veterans 'Stand Down' event was a success

Hundreds of veterans showed up to receive all different kinds of resources at the annual Veterans "Stand down" in Santa Maria.

More than 400 veterans were able to receive access to vital services while attending the late October event.

Of those attending, 96 classified themselves as homeless, according to Steve Lavagnino, the 5th district supervisor.

Attendees were offered around 100 different types of services ranging from haircuts to health checks.

The Santa Barbara County Foodbank also provided over 2,000 pounds of food in to-go bags.

This year, there were 626 volunteers at the event.

Santa Barbara County Veterans 'Stand Down' is made possible through monetary donations and government grants.