Just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, State Route 166 from Highway 101 to State Route 33 reopened according to Caltrans officials.

Highway 41 remains closed from Ironwood Drive near Morro Bay to San Gabriel in Atascadero.

State Route 246 is reopened from Pine Street to Alamo Pintado Road.

KSBY will continue to update road closures and reopenings as information becomes available.