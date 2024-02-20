UPDATE: The Santa Barbara Airport has been reopened

Update:

The Santa Barbara Airport is now back open, following a closure due flooding on the runway.

They made the decision at 5:30 a.m. and posted the announcement on their website.

This comes after they had to close their terminal and cancel all flights on Monday.

Original script:

The Santa Barbara Airport is closed once again due to flooding on the airfield.

The airport announced early Monday morning the cancellation of all commercial flights. The terminal is closed and operations for private and general aviation operations are paused.

It’s not known when flights will resume. For information on specific flights, travelers are advised to contact their airline directly.

The airport was also closed temporarily two weeks ago during the last major storm.