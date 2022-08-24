Watch Now
Updated San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 numbers

The numbers below do not include positive at-home test results, only results from PCR tests in SLO County
Posted at 12:56 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 15:56:41-04

San Luis Obispo County updated its COVID-19 case numbers on Wednesday, August 24.

In the last seven days, there have been 510 new cases.

There are nine residents with COVID-19 in the hospital and one in the ICU.

To date, there has been 1685 people hospitalized, 250 in the ICU and 538 deaths.

25.1% of residents five and older in the county remain unvaccinated.

Case counts are updated once weekly, on Wednesdays online. The numbers do not include positive at-home test results, only results from PCR tests in San Luis Obispo County.

