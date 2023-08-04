Upperclassmen welcome more than 700 incoming freshmen at PVHS orientation

More than 700 incoming freshmen at Pioneer Valley High School received a warm welcome from their upper classmates on Friday.

This was the annual "Link Crew" event involving more than 150 junior and senior leaders and staff showing off the school's learning and social environment.

New students were broken up into small groups and taken to classrooms where they participated in activities to help ease them into high school.

This is a part of the school's tradition to create a fun and quirky environment while also being resourceful throughout the day.

"I want our incoming ninth graders to walk away feeling comfortable here on campus, feeling safe with the students they will be surrounded by," said Jay Edwards, dean of students at PVHS.

Costumes are always a plus, some student leaders and freshmen wore Spiderman masks, cowboy hats, construction worker costumes and many others.

"It was fun to get to know people and see the campus before school starts,'' said incoming student Isaiah Lara. "This will be a new experience for me and I'm really looking forward to it.''

The day wrapped up with the new students receiving their class schedule.

All SMJUHSD students return to their high school campuses on August 10th.