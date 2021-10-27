Urbane Cafe prepares for grand opening in Arroyo Grande

Urbane Cafe is preparing for a week of celebration to signify the official grand opening of their new location in Arroyo Grande on Monday, Nov. 8.

Their grand opening will be held at 11 a.m., with the first 100 attendees receiving a free meal.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and a fundraiser will be held days prior to the opening.

The cafe will assist in fundraising for the Rotary Club of Arroyo Grande, YMCA, Exploration Discovery Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation.

It will take place on Nov. 5 or Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

100% of the funds raised will be matched by the restaurant.

“Giving back to our local communities and being socially responsible is a major, foundational pillar that has supported our Urbane Cafe brand from the very first opening of Urbane Cafe 18 years ago. It is important for our staff to connect with our guests and to care about our community in the very same way we care about the preparation of our hearty, fresh, focaccia sandwiches and generous, healthy salads and bowls,” said Tom Holt, owner and founder of Urbane Cafe.

The week celebration also includes special giveaways, fundraisers, and complimentary meals beginning Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.

The full schedule of events can be found on Urbane Cafe Events | Eventbrite including “Teacher and Staff Appreciation Day” on Tuesday, Nov. 9, “Health Hero Giveback Day “on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and “Service Give Back Day” on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The cafe is also in the process of hiring for the Nov. 8 opening, as they look for a few more employees.

"During our hiring process, it was a little bit of a struggle to get potential candidates out here for our job fair, but we've been very successful so far," said Kelly Campos, Urbane Cafe Arroyo Grande manager.

The Arroyo Grande cafe is set to become the 22nd family-owned cafe in southern California.

This will be the third Urbane Cafe on the Central Coast. There are locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria.

Most recently, the restaurant was voted “Best Sandwich” by the Ventura County Reporter.