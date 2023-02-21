USA Today names San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza in top 10 best public squares

The Central Coast is being recognized once again, this time in USA Today's list of Best Public Squares in 2023.

The Readers' Choice names the 10 best public squares in the nation, as community spaces that are great spots for people to come together.

San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza made it to number five on the list. The article says, "Located just across from Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, Mission Plaza has been a community gathering spot since 1971. With grassy lawns, a roomy plaza with seating, and a fountain, it's a great place to chill and enjoy one of the many special events hosted here throughout the year."

Mission plaza is the heart of Downtown San Luis Obispo, where themed community events happen throughout the year.

