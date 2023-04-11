USDA approves SNAP hot food waiver for SLO and SB counties due to severe storms

The USDA approved SNAP hot food waiver for multiple California counties, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, due to severe storms and flooding, officials announced Tuesday.

This means that SNAP recipients are able to use their SNAP benefits in exchange for Hot foods and foods intended to be consumed on retailer premises.

The waiver is in effect Tuesday through May 2.

Hot foods purchased with SNAP EBT benefits through May 2 will not be subject to sales tax.

Other California counties eligible for the waiver includes Alpine, Calaveras, Fresno, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Mono, Monterey, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne and Ventura.

Click here for more information about California SNAP, or dial 2-1-1.