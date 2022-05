The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Lompoc on Saturday, and they're inviting job seekers to come out ready to apply.

USPS is looking to hire city and rural carriers in Lompoc.

The walk-in job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 21 at the Lompoc Post Office, located at 801 W. Ocean Ave.

People will be on-site to help job seekers create an employment profile and fill out job applications.

USPS is requiring social distancing and face masks at the job fair.