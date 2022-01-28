Watch
USPS invites Santa Barbara job seekers to job fair

Posted at 1:19 PM, Jan 28, 2022
The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Santa Barbara County.

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. at the Santa Barbara Processing Center at 400 Storke Rd. in Goleta.

Organizers say at the job fair, attendees can create an employment profile and apply for jobs.

Open positions include city carrier assistants, sales & service associates, mail & processing clerk and mail handler assistant.

Organizers say social distancing and face masks are required at the event.

