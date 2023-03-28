Watch Now
USS Santa Barbara visible off Santa Barbara coast ahead of commissioning

The USS Santa Barbara off the Santa Barbara coast Monday
Posted at 9:01 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 12:01:16-04

 

A United States Navy Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) was visible off the Santa Barbara coast Monday.

The USS Santa Barbara is the navy’s newest LCS and is set to be commissioned at Port Hueneme in Ventura County on Saturday.

According to the USS Santa Barbara Commissioning Committee, the high-speed vessel is capable of operating alone or as part of a battle group.

“These ships are designed to defeat growing littoral threats and provide access and dominance along coastal waters,” the committee said.

The ship’s price tag is reportedly about a third of the cost of large combatants.

The USS Santa Barbara off the Santa Barbara coast Monday

