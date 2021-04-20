VAFB scheduled for a rocket launch next week

Vandenberg Air Force Base is scheduled for a rocket launch next week.

The base is scheduled to support the launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket on Monday, April 26.

Base officials say the rocket is carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload from Space Launch Complex-6.

The launch window opens at 12 p.m.

Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander, is the launch decision authority.

"Our tremendous partnership with United Launch Alliance and the National Reconnaissance Office is driven by our collective dedication to mission success," said Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander. "We are proud of our ability to provide assured access to space and look forward to showcasing this national capability for heavy lift on the Western Range in support of the NRO."